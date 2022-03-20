0
Sunday 20 March 2022 - 10:25

Hezbollah Will Prepare Draft Law to Lower Voting Age in Lebanon from 21 to 18 Years: Sheikh Qassem

Story Code : 984709
Addressing Hezbollah ceremony held to launch the election machine in Southern Lebanon (Tyre, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun), Sheikh Qassem stressed that Hezbollah considers that fortifying the Resistance is the basis of identifying the election allies.

Sheikh Qassem underlined the importance of Hezbollah participation in the parliament and the government in order to defend the Resistance and secure the public interests.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Qassem indicated that Hezbollah will submit a draft law to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 years so that it takes into effect after 2022 elections.

It is worth noting that the parliamentary elections will be held on May 15, 2022.
