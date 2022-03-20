Hezbollah Will Prepare Draft Law to Lower Voting Age in Lebanon from 21 to 18 Years: Sheikh Qassem

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed on Saturday that the Party builds its election alliances on the basis of preserving sovereignty and establishing the just state.

Addressing Hezbollah ceremony held to launch the election machine in Southern Lebanon (Tyre, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun), Sheikh Qassem stressed that Hezbollah considers that fortifying the Resistance is the basis of identifying the election allies.Sheikh Qassem underlined the importance of Hezbollah participation in the parliament and the government in order to defend the Resistance and secure the public interests.Meanwhile, Sheikh Qassem indicated that Hezbollah will submit a draft law to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 years so that it takes into effect after 2022 elections.It is worth noting that the parliamentary elections will be held on May 15, 2022.