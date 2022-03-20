‘Israel’ Will Pay Heavy Price for US Removal of IRGC from ‘Terror Lists’: Zionist Circles

Islam Times - The Zionist circles continue to comment on the potential decision of the United States to remove Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) from the terror lists, stressing that ‘Israel’ will pay a heavy price for such a decision.

The Israeli circles considered that the IRGC is the origin of all the threats to the Zionist security, decrying it as the most dangerous enemy with respect to ‘Israel’Zionist analysts considered that such s step reflects US irresponsibility and betrayal of allies, adding that it will represent a major achievement for the Iranians.Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have bene alarmed by reports that the US is considering removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ‘terror label’.In remarks on Friday, Bennet and Lapid said they found the reports “hard to believe,” Israeli media reported.“The Revolutionary Guards are behind the attacks on American civilians and soldiers throughout the Middle East, including in the past year. They are the ones behind the plans to assassinate senior American government officials,” The Jerusalem Post quoted them as saying.“The attempt to abolish the definition of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization is an insult to the victims and the erasure of a documented reality, which has unequivocal evidence.”“We find it hard to believe that the definition of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization will be abolished in exchange for a ‘promise not to harm the Americans,” Bennett and Lapid added, according to JPost.