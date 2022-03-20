0
Sunday 20 March 2022 - 11:24

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Saudi Arabia: Riyadh

Story Code : 984716
The official Saudi television reported that the Saudi forces had intercepted and destroyed 4 drones that were launched towards Khamis Mushait and the southern region. 

The Yemeni forces have not commented yet. 

The attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE are launched regularly against the kingdom in retaliation for their aggression against the Yemenis. 

Saudi Arabia launched its aggression against Yemen in March 2015 and bombs its residential areas and infrastructure on a daily basis. 

The West has so far declined to effectively condemn the war in Yemen and continues to deliver weapons to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi for war. It also supports them logistically. 
