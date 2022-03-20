0
Sunday 20 March 2022 - 11:49

We Want More Contacts with Iran, Says Omani FM

Story Code : 984721
We Want More Contacts with Iran, Says Omani FM
In a Saturday phone call with Amir-Abdollahian, the top Omani diplomat hailed the Iranian stance on ties with Muscat and expressed hope that Iran and the P4+1 group of countries would reach a final deal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. 

Oman played an initial role in contacts between Iran and the West to pave the way for the deal that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for caps on Iranian uranium enrichment. 

Iran and the P4+1 group of countries -- Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China -- started the Vienna talks last April on a potential revival of the 2015 deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The US left the deal in 2018 and returned the sanctions that it had lifted. 

For his turn, the Iranian FM hailed the close Tehran-Muscat ties and called for broader ties. 

The top Iranian diplomat commended Oman's "constructive" role in resolving some issues pertaining to the release of two British prisoners, Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported. 

On Wednesday Iran released two Iranian-British nationals who were in Iran prison for spying charges. 

The two flew to Oman from where they left to Britain. 

Oman is known for its "middle-path" policy as it adopts "friend of all, enemy to none" foreign policy doctrine. 
