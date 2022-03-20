China Says Position on Ukrainian Crisis Lies on ‘Right Side of History’

Islam Times - China’s position on the Ukrainian crisis and Russia’s special military operation in the country is objective and fair, time will show that it is on the “right side of history,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

“China’s position is objective and fair, matches the aspirations of most countries, and time will show that China’s position is on the right side of history”, Wang said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.According to the minister, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed to his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in a telephone call that it is necessary to give up the cold-war mentality and bloc confrontation to resolve the crisis and ensure stability on the European continent.Wang also noted that all parties must work together to promote the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict through dialogue and negotiations to put an end to hostilities as soon as possible and avoid civilian casualties.The diplomat stressed that China had always acted as a power for maintaining world peace and had always “opposed war”.