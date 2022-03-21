0
Monday 21 March 2022 - 09:03

President Assad: Israel Seeks to Displace Christians across Region

Story Code : 984852
President Assad: Israel Seeks to Displace Christians across Region
“The displacement of Christians is a main goal for the external schemes for the region, but it is mainly an Israeli goal,” he told participants of the International Ecclesiastical Conference held in Damascus on Sunday.

Explaining how this could further Israel's interests, he said, “When the countries of the region are divided into different sectarian states, each with a single color, then Israel will become part of the natural tissue."

“Therefore, maintaining the texture of the region and its diverse identity are a need that we should defend,” Assad said.

Syrians adhering to the Christian faith “have never been a ‘guest,’ nor a ‘passenger’ citizen, but a true partner in work and production,” he added.

Syria pavilion at Expo 2020 hosts intl. meeting

Separately, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said a pavilion that Syria has been running at Dubai Expo 2020, hosted an international meeting on Syrian archaeological sites.

The event was held at the invitation of the Syrian Trust for Development under the title “Restoring the Syrian heritage and reviving local communities.”

The meeting took place following a visit by Assad to the United Arab Emirates, which came despite efforts by the United States and its allies to isolate Damascus either through backing anti-Syria terrorists or slapping sanctions on the Arab country.

Assad traveled to the UAE on Friday, where he met Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During his meeting with Assad, the UAE crown prince "stressed that Syria is a fundamental pillar of Arab security.”

“The UAE is keen to strengthen cooperation with Syria,” he added, describing the two nations as “brotherly peoples.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian 'Catastrophe'
21 March 2022
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
21 March 2022
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
21 March 2022
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
20 March 2022
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
20 March 2022
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
20 March 2022
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President's UAE Visit
20 March 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
19 March 2022
US, UK Inextricably Linked to Syrian People
US, UK Inextricably Linked to Syrian People's Misery: China
19 March 2022
No Sanctions on Iranian-Russian Nuclear Cooperation: US Official
No Sanctions on Iranian-Russian Nuclear Cooperation: US Official
19 March 2022
Russia’s U.S. Biowarfare Claims in Ukraine Need Serious Answers
Russia’s U.S. Biowarfare Claims in Ukraine Need Serious Answers
19 March 2022
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
18 March 2022