0
Monday 21 March 2022 - 09:08

Arab League Ex-chief Reflects on US Lies about Iraq's WMDs

Story Code : 984855
Arab League Ex-chief Reflects on US Lies about Iraq
The military invasion of the joint forces of the United States and the anti-Iraqi coalition titled Shock and Awe, also known as Iraqi Freedom, began on March 20, 2003. The official reason for the invasion was the alleged link between Saddam Hussein's regime with international terrorism, as well as the CIA's claim that there were stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, which was never proven. The invasion was not approved by the UN.

The coalition's ground forces entered Baghdad three weeks after the start of the operation following massive air bombardments and a rapid offense. On May 1, US President George W. Bush announced the end of hostilities and the beginning of the military occupation of the country.

The former Arab League chief Amr Moussa recalled that many international media asked him before the war to assess a possible US intervention in Iraq.

"I said then that the war in Iraq will open the gates of Hell. This had circulated in all of the world's media with the reference to the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States," he told Sputnik.

Commenting on the initiative to send an international expert team to investigate Iraqi nuclear developments, Moussa said he had met with Saddam Hussein soon after taking the post as the head of the Arab League to discuss such a possibility.

Today, the Iraqi leadership is strong and the country has every chance to restore its stability and security, but for this Baghdad needs the help of Arab countries and friendly states such as Russia, according to Moussa.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian 'Catastrophe'
21 March 2022
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
21 March 2022
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
21 March 2022
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
20 March 2022
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
20 March 2022
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
20 March 2022
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President's UAE Visit
20 March 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
19 March 2022
US, UK Inextricably Linked to Syrian People
US, UK Inextricably Linked to Syrian People's Misery: China
19 March 2022
No Sanctions on Iranian-Russian Nuclear Cooperation: US Official
No Sanctions on Iranian-Russian Nuclear Cooperation: US Official
19 March 2022
Russia’s U.S. Biowarfare Claims in Ukraine Need Serious Answers
Russia’s U.S. Biowarfare Claims in Ukraine Need Serious Answers
19 March 2022
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
18 March 2022