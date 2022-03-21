0
Monday 21 March 2022 - 09:15

On Mother’s Day, 10 Palestinian Women Fight for Freedom in Israeli Jails

In a statement, 10 Palestinian mothers, out of 31 women prisoners in Israeli jail of Damoun, have been denied open visits by their children.

Some of those mothers have been also denied ordinary visits, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said, noting that occupation prison authorities have been preventing the female prisoners of holding phone calls with their families.

The Palestinian body identifies three mother prisoners who have been serving year-long sentences: Israa Jaabis from Jerusalem and is serving 11 years; Fadwa Hamadeh and Amani Al-Hasheem, both are from Jerusalem and are serving 10 years.

The club also name the other seven prisoners: Khitam Al-Saafeen, Shatha Awde, Itaf Jradat, Saadiya Frajallah, Farima Alayyan, Yasmin Shaaban and Shorouq Al-Badan.

Al-Badan is an administrative detainee, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.
