Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday voiced concern over the US intention to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of “terror organizations”.

“Unfortunately, the insistence to sign the nuclear deal with Iran at all costs, means the largest terror organization in the world will no longer be considered such,” Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.“If such a decision is ultimately made, Israel will continue to act independently against the IRGC as it does against any terror group,” he said, as quoted by Ynet.