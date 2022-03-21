0
Monday 21 March 2022 - 11:47

‘Israeli’ Entity Struggling to Survive, US Violations in the World Respect Nothing: Hezbollah

Sheikh Qassem requested the Lebanese Government to find solutions and refrain from supporting the capitalists, emphasizing on the necessity of implementing the law and speeding up the governmental work in the course of the country’s economic recovery plan.

The Hezbollah Deputy SG further noted that the Zionist entity nowadays is struggling to survive, pointing to the “growing fears in the Zionist milieu due to the Iranian nuclear agreement that will add to the might of the Axis of Resistance and hence reinforce any [possible] confrontation with the Zionist entity that is already suffering from internal problems, all weakening it.”

“The American violation all over the world don’t respect anything and destroy safe nations,” Sheikh Qassem said, warning that “the US will suffer as Europe is suffering today.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior Hezbollah officials mentioned the Ukrainian refugees’ crisis in Europe especially as the numbers hit more than 6 million refugees, a matter that exposed their inhumanity in dealing with people because they allowed white refugees only to escape.

Sheikh Qassem also wondered why the world doesn’t sympathize with the Saudi, European, and American killing of Yemeni children, and why it ignores them while at the same time showing sympathy with the Ukrainian people.
