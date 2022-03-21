0
Monday 21 March 2022 - 11:51

Ukrainians Told to Shelter after Ammonia ’Leak’ at Chemical Factory

Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said there had been an "ammonia leakage" at the Sumykhimprom facility, affecting an area within 2.5 kilometers of the plant, which produces fertilizers.

The extent and cause of the incident was not immediately clear, but residents were told to seek refuge in basements or on lower levels of buildings to avoid exposure.

"Ammonia is lighter than air, therefore shelters, basements and lower floors should be used for protection," Zhyvytsky said in a Telegram message.

He added that emergency crews were at the scene and prevailing winds meant the nearby city of Sumy — with a population of around 250,000 — was not under immediate threat.

According to Sumykhimprom's website the facility produces a range of chemical fertilizers.

Sumy, about 350 kilometers east of Kyiv, has experienced weeks of heavy fighting.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said late Sunday that "nationalists" had "mined" ammonia and chlorine storage facilities at Sumykhimprom "with the aim of mass poisoning of residents of the Sumy region, in case of entry into the city of units of the Russian Armed Forces."
