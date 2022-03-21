0
Monday 21 March 2022 - 12:36

'Unjustified' Saudi Siege on Yemen Complicating Conflict: Foreign Ministry

Story Code : 984883
Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported early on Monday that the deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Azzi said the ongoing Saudi siege could lead to a more complex stage, urging “the wise people” top avoid it.

He stressed that the continuation of the blockade is “unjustified and unnecessary arbitrariness.”

The siege is also “a crime” and “an ongoing offense to a neighboring nation that aspires to peace and good neighborliness.”

Essam al-Mutawakel, a spokesman for the Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC), said earlier this month that the West Asian country was experiencing the toughest crisis since the start of the Saudi aggression and siege nearly seven years ago.

Yemen’s Minister of Oil and Minerals Ahmad Abdullah Dares has warned that the Saudi seizure of ships carrying petroleum products to Yemen could lead to the suspension of the service sectors and cause “a humanitarian catastrophe.”

The Yemeni army and popular committees have intensified their retaliatory attacks against targets deep inside Saudi Arabia and the UAE in response to the Saudi siege.

Air traffic suspended at Jeddah airport

On Sunday, Yemeni forces targeted facilities belonging to Aramco in several Saudi cities and other strategic positions in the kingdom as part of the operation “Breaking the Siege 2”.

Lebanon’s El-Nashra news website cited local sources as saying that air traffic at Jeddah international airport was disrupted due to the missile attack that targeted a facility of Aramco in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

According to the report, the attack left flights unable to land at the airport.

Earlier on Sunday, the Saudi Energy Ministry said the output of the kingdom’s oil refinery in the city of Yanbu dropped temporarily after a Yemeni retaliatory attack.

‘Yemen graveyard for aggressors’

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, during a session on Sunday, praised the latest retaliatory attacks carried out by the Yemeni forces and their allied fighters, especially the operations “Breaking the Siege 1 & 2”.

The council reiterated that “Yemen is a graveyard for invaders”, adding that member countries of the Saudi-led coalition “would pay price” for the crimes they committed against the Yemeni people.

The council also criticized the Saudi calls for peace as “not sincere”, describing it as a “usual prelude to a large-scale military escalation”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian 'Catastrophe'
21 March 2022
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
21 March 2022
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
21 March 2022
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
20 March 2022
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
20 March 2022
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
20 March 2022
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President's UAE Visit
20 March 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
19 March 2022
US, UK Inextricably Linked to Syrian People
US, UK Inextricably Linked to Syrian People's Misery: China
19 March 2022
No Sanctions on Iranian-Russian Nuclear Cooperation: US Official
No Sanctions on Iranian-Russian Nuclear Cooperation: US Official
19 March 2022
Russia’s U.S. Biowarfare Claims in Ukraine Need Serious Answers
Russia’s U.S. Biowarfare Claims in Ukraine Need Serious Answers
19 March 2022
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
More Iranian Strikes If Kurdistan Region’s Officials Fail to Remove Israeli Bases: IRGC Spokesman
18 March 2022