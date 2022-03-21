0
Monday 21 March 2022 - 12:39

Syrian Forces, Locals Block US Convoy in Oil-Rich Hasakah, Force It to Turn Back

Story Code : 984884
Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that a US convoy of six armored vehicles was forced to turn around and head back in the direction on Sunday afternoon it came from after locals of the villages of Qabr al-Saghir and Qabr al-Gharajeneh as well as Syrian troops blocked the road and prevented its movement. No injuries were reported.

The development took place only two days after a US military convoy was forced to retreat from an area in the same Syrian province after residents of the villages of Rehiyeh al-Sawda and Tamna al-Rehiyeh in the countryside of Qamishli City blocked its way.

SANA cited local sources as saying that the convoy was made up of six military vehicles, and tried to cross into Tamna al-Rehiyeh through the Rehiyeh al-Sawda checkpoint on March 18.

The residents of the two villages, backed by the army troops, stopped the convoy from moving forward, hurling rocks at the vehicles and chanting slogans against the US occupation forces.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of the Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.
