0
Tuesday 22 March 2022 - 07:17

Huge Chinese City Goes into Lockdown Over COVID-19

Story Code : 984989
Huge Chinese City Goes into Lockdown Over COVID-19
On Sunday, China recorded over four thousand new COVID cases, the highest number since the outbreak of the pandemic two years ago. Two-thirds of the recorded deaths occurred in China’s Jilin province, which borders Russia and North Korea
 
On Saturday, Beijing reported the deaths of two COVID-positive patients in Jilin province. Both fatalities, according to Chinese authorities, had underlying health conditions and didn’t die due to their coronavirus infections. Before that, not a single COVID-related death had been registered in China in more than a year.
 
Since March 11, Changchun, Jilin Province’s capital, has also been under restrictions. Its nine million people are only allowed to leave their houses to buy groceries, and not more often than once every two days.
 
Meanwhile, Beijing has eased the restrictions in the South of the country. China’s tech hub Shenzhen will partly lift its lockdown, imposed last week. The city’s public transport fully resumed on Monday but some non-essential businesses remain closed.
 
As China is recording the spike in COVID cases, Beijing has reacted by sacking several high-ranking officials in Jilin Province, including the mayor of Jilin City. Zhang Lifeng, the Communist Party secretary and top manager at Jilin Agricultural Science and Technology University, was fired following an on-campus outbreak. The state-run Global Times paper said he was dismissed for “negligence and an ineffective response” to the cluster of infections. Similarly, six officials were fired in the southern coastal province of Guangdong, including a deputy director of the provincial public-security department.
Comment


Featured Stories
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
Israeli PM Arrives in Cairo to Meet Egyptian President Sisi
22 March 2022
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
22 March 2022
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
22 March 2022
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
21 March 2022
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian 'Catastrophe'
21 March 2022
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
21 March 2022
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
21 March 2022
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
20 March 2022
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
20 March 2022
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
20 March 2022
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President's UAE Visit
20 March 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
19 March 2022