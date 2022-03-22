0
Tuesday 22 March 2022 - 07:46

Germany Looks for Alternatives to Russian Gas

Story Code : 984997
Germany Looks for Alternatives to Russian Gas
The move comes amid broader Western sanctions aimed at isolating Russia from global trade and energy markets in response to the country’s military operation in Ukraine.
 
According to Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck, his country will have to rely on gas supplies from Russia at least for 2022.
 
“We might still need Russian gas this year, but not in the future,” Habeck was quoted as saying by DPA in Doha.
 
The minister described the deal as a “door-opener” for his country’s economy since it would reduce Germany’s reliance on Russian gas deliveries, which reportedly account for more than half of its annual supply.
 
Habeck declined to provide details on the quantities and other terms of the contract, adding that it would be up to individual German energy firms, the heads of which accompanied him on the trip to Qatar.
 
Qatari authorities welcomed Germany’s decision to “fast-track” the development of LNG terminals, and said in a statement that the countries’ “respective commercial entities would re-engage and progress discussions on long-term LNG supplies from Qatar to Germany”.
Comment


Featured Stories
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
Israeli PM Arrives in Cairo to Meet Egyptian President Sisi
22 March 2022
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
22 March 2022
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
22 March 2022
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
21 March 2022
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian 'Catastrophe'
21 March 2022
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
21 March 2022
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
21 March 2022
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
20 March 2022
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
20 March 2022
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
20 March 2022
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President's UAE Visit
20 March 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
19 March 2022