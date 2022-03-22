UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads

Islam Times - A UK military convoy was spotted carrying up to six nuclear warheads headed along the motorway through Glasgow to an arms depot on Friday.

The weapons of mass destruction were a 'reminder of the UK's contribution to nuclear terror,' the group said, amid heighting tensions between NATO and Russia - which recently put its own nuclear weapons on high alert.

The route is a common one for UK defense vehicles, where Trident nuclear warheads were also spotted in May 2021, according to Glasgow Live.

The nuclear-armed convoy passed over Erskine Bridge, heading up along the M6 motorway near Kendal, before being spotted on the M74 at Lesmahagow and arriving in Loch Long at approximately 11:30pm on Saturday.

The nuclear spotting comes at a time when nuclear missiles in Russia have been put on high alert following Vladimir Putin's stalled invasion of Ukraine, starting a war analysts fear could bring nuclear-armed NATO powers like the UK to clash with the Kremlin.

The convoy was seen only a mile south of Glasgow city centre, heading to Royal Naval Armaments Depot Coulport on Loch Long, according to NukeWatch, an organization that tracks and monitors the convoys that transport the UK's Trident nuclear warheads, according to DailyMail.