Islam Times - Senior Iranian cleric Ayatollah Mohammad Mohammadi Reyshahri passed away at age 75 on Tuesday.

The senior Iranian cleric died after being in the hospital for the past recent days.Ayatollah Reyshahri was the chief custodian of the holy shrine of Abdol Azim al-Hasani (AS) in Rey, south of Tehran.Born in October 1946, the cleric took various posts after victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. He was a former member of the Assembly of Experts, as well as a one-time intelligence minister and prosecutor general of Iran.The late cleric has written scores of religious books.