Russia Summons US Ambassador, Warns Ties with Washington on Verge of Collapsing

Islam Times - The US ambassador to Russia was summoned to Moscow’s Foreign Ministry on Monday, where he was warned that bilateral ties are on the verge of entirely collapsing, according to a statement from Russia.

Russian state-owned news media cited the statement saying that US President Joe Biden had made “unacceptable statements” about his Russian counterpart.The statement, which was handed to the US ambassador, John Sullivan, was reportedly referring to Biden’s comments in which he called Vladimir Putin a war criminal for the invasion of Ukraine.“Such statements from the US president, unworthy of a statesman of such high rank, put Russian-American relations onthe verge of being severed,” the statement read.The US Embassy in Moscow posted a statement to Twitter without mentioning the Russian statement.