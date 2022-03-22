0
Tuesday 22 March 2022 - 09:31

10,000 Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine War : Report

Story Code : 985029
10,000 Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine War : Report
It was not immediately clear whether these numbers were genuine or how they ended up being published on a Kremlin-friendly tabloid.

Before the figures were removed, the tabloid cited the Russian Ministry of Defence as its source. The report said that 9861 Russian troops had died and 16,153 had been injured since Putin launched the unprovoked invasion in late February.

These numbers are far higher than what had been reported by the Russian government, and it was unclear if they were accurate.

Previously, Russian authorities have acknowledged only 498 troop deaths. A recent US intelligence estimate placed the Russian death toll in Ukraine at roughly 7000.

For perspective, 2461 US soldiers were killed in America's 20-year war in Afghanistan. Putin's war in Ukraine is roughly a month old.

The reported death toll was hastily deleted from the site, but some journalists took screenshots of the staggering numbers. The original version of the article was also archived.

There have been reports of Russia secretly transporting dead and wounded troops out of Ukraine and into Belarus to keep the true death toll hidden.

Nonetheless, the Russian military appears to have been met with stiffer resistance than expected in Ukraine.

On Sunday, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told American TV that Russia's military assault had "essentially stalled." He described Putin's strategy in Ukraine as "moving his forces into a wood chipper."

Russia's assault on Ukraine has killed thousands and driven almost a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes.

Germany predicted the refugee number could reach as high as 10 million in the coming weeks.
Comment


Featured Stories
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
Israeli PM Arrives in Cairo to Meet Egyptian President Sisi
22 March 2022
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
22 March 2022
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
22 March 2022
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
21 March 2022
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian 'Catastrophe'
21 March 2022
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
21 March 2022
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
21 March 2022
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
20 March 2022
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
20 March 2022
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
20 March 2022
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President's UAE Visit
20 March 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
19 March 2022