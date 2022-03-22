Israeli PM Arrives in Cairo to Meet Egyptian President Sisi

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister traveled to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on an unannounced visit. Israeli regime's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew on Monday to Egypt to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.



Bennett's office has yet to provide further details about the trip, which was previously undisclosed.



It would be Bennett's first meeting with Sisi this year.



In September 2021, Bennett made the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister to Egypt in a decade. The meeting took place in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh as Egypt was leading efforts to broker a truce between Israel and Hamas, ruler of the Gaza Strip.



The trip follows an announcement of a direct flight from Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied territories to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.