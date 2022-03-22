0
Tuesday 22 March 2022 - 09:36

Israel Undermines Chances of Establishing Palestinian State: Palestinian PM

Story Code : 985032
The reality on the ground is gradually deteriorating. The two-state solution will not be achieved through negotiations because the Israeli regime doesn't want to, said Mohammad Shtayyeh during a meeting with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in the West Bank city of Ramallah, according to an official statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced earlier that his government would not hold any talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Authority, or any Palestinian official.

"The Israeli government put on its agenda no talks with President Abbas, no peace negotiations and no Palestinian state," said Ishtaye, calling on Singapore to recognize the Palestinian state.

Direct peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, sponsored by the United States for nine months, stopped in 2014 following big differences on issues related to Jewish settlements and the recognition of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders. 
