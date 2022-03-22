0
Tuesday 22 March 2022 - 09:39

Kremlin Says Russian Oil Embargo Would Hurt Europe, Not US

Story Code : 985033
Kremlin Says Russian Oil Embargo Would Hurt Europe, Not US
Some European Union foreign ministers are pushing for an oil embargo as part of a possible fifth round of sanctions against Russi, in an effort to punish Moscow over events in Ukraine.

“Such an embargo would very seriously impact the global oil market, very badly impact energy balance on the European continent,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call.

Moscow itself has warned that EU sanctions on Russian oil could prompt it to close a gas pipeline to Europe. For now, the 27-nation EU, which relies on Russia for 40 percent of its gas, with Germany among the most dependent of the bloc’s large economies, is divided on how to tackle the energy issue.

“Americans would remain as they are and would feel much better than Europeans (in the event of oil embargo). This would be hard for Europeans -- such a decision would hit everyone,” Peskov said.
Comment


Featured Stories
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
Israeli PM Arrives in Cairo to Meet Egyptian President Sisi
22 March 2022
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
22 March 2022
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
22 March 2022
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
21 March 2022
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian 'Catastrophe'
21 March 2022
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
21 March 2022
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
21 March 2022
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
20 March 2022
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
Kuwait Demands Expulsion of Israel from Inter-Parliamentary Union
20 March 2022
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
China Warns of ‘Unimaginable Consequences’ of Forcing Nuclear Power into a Corner
20 March 2022
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President
Having Failed to Isolate Damascus, US Says ‘Disappointed’ over Syrian President's UAE Visit
20 March 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
Sayyed Nasrallah: There are No Hezbollah Fighters, Experts in Ukraine
19 March 2022