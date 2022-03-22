0
Tuesday 22 March 2022 - 21:53

Palestine Muslim World’s Top Priority: Tehran

Story Code : 985123
Palestine Muslim World’s Top Priority: Tehran
“Pleased to represent Iran in 48th OIC FMs meeting in Pakistan,” Khatibzadeh said in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“Palestine is & will remain top priority of Muslim world & no one can compromise on the cause with the apartheid regime of ‘Israel’,” he added.

“From Yemen to Afghanistan, the Islamic world's unity is the key to address the crises,” Khatibzadeh noted.

The 48th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation kicked off in Islamabad on Tuesday under the theme “building partnerships for unity, justice and development.”
