Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister discussed regional cooperation against Iran with the Egyptian President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince during the tripartite summit in Sharm El-Sheikh late on Tuesday.

The Yedioth Ahronoth website reported Bennett, El-Sisi, and Bin Zayed discussed security issues and the possibility of air defense cooperation against drone threats, missiles, and other kinds of threats.

The website said the Israeli occupation prime minister presented his vision for regional air defense at all levels, including a laser system developed by "Israel".

For its part, the Walla! the website reported that Bennett discussed with El-Sisi and bin Zayed regional cooperation against Iran, as well as the nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers.

The website added that in recent months, cooperation in the matter of air defense between the US, "Israeli", and some Arab countries has increased.

Walla! noted that the missile attacks of Yemeni forces on Abu Dhabi have increased this cooperation.

It also indicated that US President Joe Biden's administration is working with "Israel" and Arab countries to establish a joint regional mechanism on this issue, where all participating parties exchange intelligence information and help each other in detecting and warning early launches of missiles by Iran and its partners in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria.

The Israeli website claimed that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed briefed Bennet and El-Sisi about Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's visit to the UAE last Friday.

According to Walla!, during the meeting, Bennett raised his fear of a security escalation in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip during the holy month of Ramadan, which coincides in part with the Jewish Passover.

Walla! added that the tripartite summit in Sharm El-Sheikh was on the agenda for several months and was supposed to remain confidential, explaining that Bennett did not take a photographer from the government press office with him to Egypt.

Naftali Bennett, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Mohammad bin Zayed also discussed the nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).