0
Wednesday 23 March 2022 - 07:31

Western Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Threaten Global Security: Russia's US Envoy

Story Code : 985184
Western Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Threaten Global Security: Russia
"Pumping the Kiev regime with weapons and sending foreign mercenaries to the Ukrainian territory is irresponsible and extremely dangerous. The militarization of Ukraine poses a direct threat to the European and global security," the Russian embassy’s press service quoted the ambassador as saying in its Telegram channel.
 
According to Antonov, a significant part of weapons, supplied to Ukraine by the West, "falls into the hands of bandits, Nazis, terrorists and criminals," while "militants who have come from all over the world to Europe can afterwards apply the combat experience gained in Ukraine anywhere," TASS reported.
 
The diplomat went on to say that the NATO member states have apparently forgotten how the United States "were fishing the MANPADS handed over to the Afghan mujahideens in the 1980s throughout the entire Middle and Near East." "And now, in the pursuit of financial gain, companies of the military-industrial complex have completely lost their moral guidelines and are willing to earn blood money," he continued.
 
"We call on sponsors of the Kiev regime to stop encouraging bloodshed in Ukraine and give a serious consideration to the consequences of their activities," Antonov said.
 
US President Joe Biden said last week that his country planned to provide additional military aid to Kiev, including anti-aircraft systems, drones, shoulder-mounted anti-tank missiles, small arms and ammunition. He also pledged $800 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
23 March 2022
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
23 March 2022
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
23 March 2022
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
22 March 2022
Israeli PM Arrives in Cairo to Meet Egyptian President Sisi
22 March 2022
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
22 March 2022
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
22 March 2022
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
21 March 2022
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian 'Catastrophe'
21 March 2022
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
21 March 2022
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
21 March 2022
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
20 March 2022