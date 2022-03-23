Clergic: West Lost its Reputation in Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Islam Times - Referring to the double standards of the West on humanitarian issues in Syria and Yemen, Ayatollah Kazem Seddiqi said that the West once again lost its reputation in the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

He also spoke about the resistance of the Iranians against pressures, stating that the Iranian people preserved their independence, dignity, authority, regional influence, and scientific advances for more than four decades.

Despite the war, riots, and many problems, Iranian have been able to achieve many accomplishments in the past forty years, he added, referring to Noor-2 Satellite which was put into orbit by IRGC Aerospace.

Regarding Russia-Ukraine developments, Seddiqi said that Iran, based on its revolutionary and religious guidelines, supports the oppressed people and advocates the right against the wrong.

Saying that West, as usual, broke all its promises against Russia, he added, "They had promised not to expand NATO, but they did not fulfill this commitment."

Speaking in sermons at Imam Khomeini Mosalla, Ayatollah Kazem Seddiqi said that the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran resort to any modern tools to harm the religious beliefs of the Iranian youths.