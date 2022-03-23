EU Doubles Its Military Aid to Ukraine

Islam Times - EU foreign ministers reached an agreement Monday to double the bloc’s military aid to Ukraine, reaching a total of €1 billion ($1.1 billion).

“We will continue supporting Ukraine economically, financially, with humanitarian assistance and supporting Ukrainian Armed Forces,” Borrell said, adding that “all member states remain extraordinary united in supporting Ukraine.”

He claimed that the Russian Army is committing “a massive war crime” against the Ukrainian people and that those responsible must be held accountable by the international community.

According to Borrell, Russian President Vladimir Putin is using refugees as a tool to put pressure on the EU.

“They haven't distorted transport infrastructure. They just destroyed the cities in order to terrify the civilians and make them escape,” he explained, stating that the EU is “ready to help all of them".

The EU foreign ministers also discussed options on imposing new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on oil imports.

The EU has allocated €500 million ($551 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukrainians and adopted four packages of sanctions since the beginning of the war on February 24.

The measures target 785 individuals and 14 entities, including Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, oligarchs, and military officers.

The sanctions also ban exports of luxury goods to Russia, exclude Russian and Belarusian banks from the SWIFT international banking system, and prohibit the broadcasting of the Sputnik and RT media outlets.

At least 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, among 10 million total displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

“I am glad to announce that we have reached a political agreement for the additional €500 million on the European Peace Facility,” EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell told reporters following a meeting of member state foreign ministers, Anadolu news agency reported.