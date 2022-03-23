0
Wednesday 23 March 2022 - 08:53

EU Doubles Its Military Aid to Ukraine

Story Code : 985201
EU Doubles Its Military Aid to Ukraine
“I am glad to announce that we have reached a political agreement for the additional €500 million on the European Peace Facility,” EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell told reporters following a meeting of member state foreign ministers, Anadolu news agency reported.
 
“We will continue supporting Ukraine economically, financially, with humanitarian assistance and supporting Ukrainian Armed Forces,” Borrell said, adding that “all member states remain extraordinary united in supporting Ukraine.”
 
He claimed that the Russian Army is committing “a massive war crime” against the Ukrainian people and that those responsible must be held accountable by the international community.
 
According to Borrell, Russian President Vladimir Putin is using refugees as a tool to put pressure on the EU.
 
“They haven't distorted transport infrastructure. They just destroyed the cities in order to terrify the civilians and make them escape,” he explained, stating that the EU is “ready to help all of them".
 
The EU foreign ministers also discussed options on imposing new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on oil imports.
 
The EU has allocated €500 million ($551 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukrainians and adopted four packages of sanctions since the beginning of the war on February 24.
 
The measures target 785 individuals and 14 entities, including Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, oligarchs, and military officers.
 
The sanctions also ban exports of luxury goods to Russia, exclude Russian and Belarusian banks from the SWIFT international banking system, and prohibit the broadcasting of the Sputnik and RT media outlets.
 
At least 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, among 10 million total displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
23 March 2022
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
23 March 2022
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
23 March 2022
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
22 March 2022
Israeli PM Arrives in Cairo to Meet Egyptian President Sisi
22 March 2022
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
22 March 2022
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
22 March 2022
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
21 March 2022
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian 'Catastrophe'
21 March 2022
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
21 March 2022
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
21 March 2022
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
20 March 2022