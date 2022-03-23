0
Wednesday 23 March 2022 - 09:16

Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire

Story Code : 985204
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
As per the official statement, Putin and Zelenskyy reached "no agreement," however, Macron "remains convinced of the need to continue his efforts" as he "stands alongside Ukraine", France 24 reported.

Further, the Kremlin confirmed that Putin and Macron had a call in which they exchanged views about the current Ukraine situation, including the talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, Asian News International reported.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces.

Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

According to the UN, 6.5 million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine due to war.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says 902 civilians have been killed and another 1,459 have been wounded so far in the war in Ukraine.

Most of the injuries and deaths were caused by "explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," OHCHR said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
23 March 2022
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
23 March 2022
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
23 March 2022
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
22 March 2022
Israeli PM Arrives in Cairo to Meet Egyptian President Sisi
22 March 2022
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
22 March 2022
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
22 March 2022
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
21 March 2022
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian 'Catastrophe'
21 March 2022
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
21 March 2022
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
21 March 2022
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
20 March 2022