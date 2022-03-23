Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire

Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the terms of a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, said a media report citing the French presidency.

As per the official statement, Putin and Zelenskyy reached "no agreement," however, Macron "remains convinced of the need to continue his efforts" as he "stands alongside Ukraine", France 24 reported.Further, the Kremlin confirmed that Putin and Macron had a call in which they exchanged views about the current Ukraine situation, including the talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, Asian News International reported.In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces.Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.According to the UN, 6.5 million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine due to war.The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says 902 civilians have been killed and another 1,459 have been wounded so far in the war in Ukraine.Most of the injuries and deaths were caused by "explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," OHCHR said.