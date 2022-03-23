Russia Wants to See US Smart Rather than Last Resort for Senile People, Medvedev Says

Islam Times - The United States risks becoming the last refuge of those who are falling into senility, said Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

According to Dmitry Medvedev, Washington has made it its mission to destroy Russia and then China, which would lead to a global crisis and collapse, however, Moscow will never allow such a turn of events.

He stated that over the past 30 years, Russia has been the target of a mediocre and primitive game waged by the United States.

"There is only one explanation - it is an enemy. What other successors of the USSR are there, even if there are no more fundamental ideological contradictions? This means that Russia must be humiliated, limited, divided and destroyed," Medvedev added.

The next goal of Washington, Medvedev continued, will be a total weakening of China.

"And then there are only a couple of steps left before a severe global crisis, an energy and food collapse, the failure of all collective security systems and, soon, a large nuclear explosion, " Medvedev warned, as he offered his take on Washington’s global strategy.

After Russia launched a military attack on Ukraine on 24 February, the US and its allies have been funneling military assistance to Ukraine while unleashing a massive sanctions campaign targeting Moscow.

Medvedev wrote in a Telegram post that Washington has tried to "humiliate, limit, divide and destroy" Russia, Sputnik reported.