0
Wednesday 23 March 2022 - 10:55

Russia Wants to See US Smart Rather than Last Resort for Senile People, Medvedev Says

Story Code : 985214
Russia Wants to See US Smart Rather than Last Resort for Senile People, Medvedev Says
Medvedev wrote in a Telegram post that Washington has tried to "humiliate, limit, divide and destroy" Russia, Sputnik reported.
 
According to Dmitry Medvedev, Washington has made it its mission to destroy Russia and then China, which would lead to a global crisis and collapse, however, Moscow will never allow such a turn of events.
 
He stated that over the past 30 years, Russia has been the target of a mediocre and primitive game waged by the United States.
 
"There is only one explanation - it is an enemy. What other successors of the USSR are there, even if there are no more fundamental ideological contradictions? This means that Russia must be humiliated, limited, divided and destroyed," Medvedev added.
 
The next goal of Washington, Medvedev continued, will be a total weakening of China.
 
"And then there are only a couple of steps left before a severe global crisis, an energy and food collapse, the failure of all collective security systems and, soon, a large nuclear explosion, " Medvedev warned, as he offered his take on Washington’s global strategy.
 
After Russia launched a military attack on Ukraine on 24 February, the US and its allies have been funneling military assistance to Ukraine while unleashing a massive sanctions campaign targeting Moscow.
Comment


Featured Stories
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
23 March 2022
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
23 March 2022
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
23 March 2022
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
22 March 2022
Israeli PM Arrives in Cairo to Meet Egyptian President Sisi
22 March 2022
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
22 March 2022
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
22 March 2022
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
21 March 2022
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian 'Catastrophe'
21 March 2022
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
21 March 2022
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
21 March 2022
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
20 March 2022