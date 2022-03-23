0
Wednesday 23 March 2022 - 10:58

“Israeli” Security Establishment: Iranian Drones Are Reaching Us

Story Code : 985215
Bohbot said that, “The concerns are about more than 30 drone production, storage and launch sites in the service of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards [IRG] spread throughout the country,” pointing out that "the radius of some of these aircrafts reaches a range of 2,000 kilometers, even to ‘Israel’.”
 
According to the analyst, sources in the “Israeli” security and military establishment indicated that the use of Iranian drones is worrying, but it comes with a price.
