0
Thursday 24 March 2022 - 04:20

Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening

Story Code : 985326
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
Teachers and students from three high schools around the capital Kabul said girls had returned in excitement to campuses on Wednesday morning, but were ordered to go home. They said many students left in tears.
 
"We all got disappointed and we all became totally hopeless when the principal told us, she was also crying," said a student, not being named for security reasons.
 
The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, they banned female education and most employment.
 
The international community has made the education of girls a key demand for any future recognition of the Taliban administration, which took over the country in August as foreign forces withdrew. The United Nations and United States condemned the reported closures on Wednesday.
 
The Ministry of Education had announced last week that schools for all students, including girls, would open around the country on Wednesday after months of restrictions on education for high school-aged girls.
 
On Tuesday evening a Ministry of Education spokesman released a video congratulating all students on their returning to class.
 
However, on Wednesday a Ministry of Education notice said schools for girls would be closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with their strict interpretation of Islamic law and Afghan culture, according to Bakhtar News, a government news agency.
 
"We inform all girls high schools and those schools that are having female students above class six that they are off until the next order," said the notice.
 
The country's ministry of education spokesman did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment. A Taliban administration source confirmed to Reuters that schools for girls in Kabul would be closed for now, without elaborating.
 
The Taliban is seeking to run the country according to its interpretation of Islamic law while at the same time accessing billions of dollars in aid that it desperately needs to stave off widespread poverty and hunger.
 
"The UN in Afghanistan deplores today's reported announcement by the Taliban that they are further extending their indefinite ban on female students above the 6th grade being permitted to return school," the United Nations' Mission to Afghanistan [UNAMA] said in a statement.
Comment


Featured Stories
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
23 March 2022
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
23 March 2022
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
23 March 2022
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
22 March 2022
Israeli PM Arrives in Cairo to Meet Egyptian President Sisi
22 March 2022
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
22 March 2022
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
22 March 2022
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
21 March 2022
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian 'Catastrophe'
21 March 2022
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
21 March 2022
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
21 March 2022
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
20 March 2022