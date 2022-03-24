0
Thursday 24 March 2022 - 05:09

US Issues Warning on Russia’s G20 Membership

Story Code : 985333
US Issues Warning on Russia’s G20 Membership
The warning came as US President Joe Biden prepared to travel to the continent.

“On the question of the G20, I will just say this: We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community,” Sullivan said, answering a question on whether Biden will move to exclude Russia from the group at his meeting with EU allies in Brussels.

He added that the US plans to consult its allies and partners before making any final decisions.

Sullivan also told reporters that further sanctions on Russia will be announced on Thursday, saying the announcement will focus “not just on adding new sanctions, but on ensuring that there is joint effort to crack down on… evasion, on sanctions busting, on any attempt by any country to help Russia basically undermine, weaken, or get around the sanctions.”

Among the other topics to be discussed during the summit, Sullivan said Biden will work on long-term adjustments to NATO’s force posture, and will announce joint action on ensuring European energy security and reducing dependence on Russian gas.

According to the White House, Biden is scheduled to take part in the NATO summit and other meetings in Brussels on March 24.
Comment


Featured Stories
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
23 March 2022
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
23 March 2022
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
23 March 2022
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
22 March 2022
Israeli PM Arrives in Cairo to Meet Egyptian President Sisi
22 March 2022
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
22 March 2022
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
22 March 2022
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
21 March 2022
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol as Russia Warns of Humanitarian 'Catastrophe'
21 March 2022
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
Russian Armed Forces Wipe Out Major Ukrainian Military Base Using Hypersonic Missile
21 March 2022
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
Bennett on Removing IRGC from ‘Terror List’: US Insisting to Sign N. Deal “At All Costs”
21 March 2022
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
Hackers Leak New Docs Related to Mossad Chief: Wait for the next!
20 March 2022