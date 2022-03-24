0
Thursday 24 March 2022 - 05:11

IRGC Chief Warns “Israel” of New Missile Strikes

Story Code : 985334
In comments at a cultural event in Iran’s southwestern city of Dezful on Wednesday, Major General Hossein Salami sounded a stark warning to the Zionist regime, one of whose bases in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Erbil was demolished in a recent missile attack from the IRGC.

The commander cautioned the “Israeli” regime to abandon its mischievous actions, saying the Zionists, who always miscalculate, have received heavy blows in the IRGC’s recent missile strike.

“If the Zionists do not stop their evil acts, the small openings that have been created for them in the world will be closed forever,” the general warned.

Major General Salami underlined that the IRGC does not only hold funerals for the martyrs, but “will immediately take revenge” for them.

“This is a serious and real message,” the senior commander added, warning the “Israeli” entity that the repetition of mistakes will force it to experience another missile attack from the IRGC.

On March 13, the IRGC launched a missile attack on a strategic center of Zionists in Erbil, warning the “Israeli” entity that the repetition of evil conducts will draw Iran’s harsh and devastating response.

A source said later that the IRGC has used Fateh-class missiles in the operation, including the Fateh-110 missiles.

“The center hit by the missiles was a place where a remarkable number of Zionists gathered, and considering the number of people present in that base, the likelihood of the [Zionist] regime’s human toll is very high,” the source added.
