0
Thursday 24 March 2022 - 10:37

NATO To Deploy New Troops on “Eastern Flank”

Story Code : 985383
NATO To Deploy New Troops on “Eastern Flank”
Speaking ahead of a NATO summit set for later this week, Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday that he expects member states to agree to “strengthen NATO’s posture in all domains,” including “major increases to our forces in the eastern part of the alliance on land, in the air and at sea.”

“The first step is the deployment of four new NATO battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia,” he continued. “Along with our existing forces in the Baltic countries and Poland, this means we will have eight multinational NATO battlegroups all along the eastern flank, from the Baltic to the Black Sea.”

A battlegroup is made up of between 1,000 and 1,500 soldiers and usually includes both tank and infantry units.

In total, Stoltenberg said there are now “hundreds of thousands of allied troops at heightened readiness across the alliance,” among them 100,000 American soldiers stationed in Europe and another 40,000 under direct NATO command, who will remain “as long as necessary.” Five carrier strike groups – a naval formation typically consisting of an aircraft carrier and a number of destroyers, frigates, and other support vessels – have also been deployed around the region, he added.

Military officials estimated that the number of troops under the alliance’s command is “almost tenfold higher” than it was just a few months ago, highlighting the significant Western reaction to Russia’s attack on Ukraine in late February.

Pointing to ongoing fighting in the country, Stoltenberg said the military bloc faces a “pivotal moment for [its] security,” arguing that Moscow’s actions have created a “new normal” and that “NATO has to respond to that new reality.” 

Though the 30-nation alliance has declined to send troops into Ukraine or back a no-fly zone over the country, individual member states have approved a flurry of arms shipments and other “lethal aid” to Kiev, sending thousands of shoulder-fired anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles in recent weeks.
Comment


Featured Stories
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
24 March 2022
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
24 March 2022
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
24 March 2022
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
23 March 2022
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
23 March 2022
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
23 March 2022
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
23 March 2022
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
22 March 2022
Israeli PM Arrives in Cairo to Meet Egyptian President Sisi
22 March 2022
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
22 March 2022
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
22 March 2022
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
21 March 2022