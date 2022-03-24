More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles

Islam Times - Germany will send 2,000 additional anti-tank weapons to Ukraine to replenish the country’s depleting arsenal and bolster its defenses against the Russian military operation.

The Ukrainian forces have already received 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger-type surface-to-air missile launchers from the German army.Germany has also provided around 500 Strela surface-to-air missiles out from 2,700 promised.Bureaucratic hurdles and delays in arm deliveries sparked criticism from Ukrainian authorities.A parliamentary source, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that the 2,000 additional anti-tank weapons would be sent to Ukraine."We are one of the biggest suppliers of arms to Ukraine in the current situation," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told parliament on Wednesday.She further stated: "This does not make us proud, but this is what we must do now to help Ukraine," adding that the rest of the weapons promised to Ukraine were "on their way."According to Baerbock, “the German government has been in talks with companies to purchase more weapons and further shipments to Ukraine can be possible in the coming days.”On February, Germany reversed a historic policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, saying the Russian military action in Ukraine was an epochal moment that undermined the entire post-World War II order across Europe.“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement. “It threatens our entire post-war order. In this situation, it is our duty to do our utmost to support Ukraine in defending itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army. Germany stands closely by Ukraine’s side.”For its part, Britain announced that it will also provide Ukraine with about 6,000 new missiles and almost 40 million dollars to support the BBC's coverage in the region and pay Ukrainian soldiers and pilots.“We cannot and will not stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine's towns and cities into dust,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement unveiling the new support package."The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defenses as they turn the tide in this fight."