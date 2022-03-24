0
Thursday 24 March 2022 - 10:43

More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles

Story Code : 985390
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
The Ukrainian forces have already received 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger-type surface-to-air missile launchers from the German army.

Germany has also provided around 500 Strela surface-to-air missiles out from 2,700 promised.

Bureaucratic hurdles and delays in arm deliveries sparked criticism from Ukrainian authorities.

A parliamentary source, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that the 2,000 additional anti-tank weapons would be sent to Ukraine.

"We are one of the biggest suppliers of arms to Ukraine in the current situation," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told parliament on Wednesday.

She further stated: "This does not make us proud, but this is what we must do now to help Ukraine," adding that the rest of the weapons promised to Ukraine were "on their way."

According to Baerbock, “the German government has been in talks with companies to purchase more weapons and further shipments to Ukraine can be possible in the coming days.”

On February, Germany reversed a historic policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, saying the Russian military action in Ukraine was an epochal moment that undermined the entire post-World War II order across Europe.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement. “It threatens our entire post-war order. In this situation, it is our duty to do our utmost to support Ukraine in defending itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army. Germany stands closely by Ukraine’s side.”

For its part, Britain announced that it will also provide Ukraine with about 6,000 new missiles and almost 40 million dollars to support the BBC's coverage in the region and pay Ukrainian soldiers and pilots.

“We cannot and will not stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine's towns and cities into dust,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement unveiling the new support package.

"The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defenses as they turn the tide in this fight."
Comment


Featured Stories
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
24 March 2022
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
24 March 2022
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
24 March 2022
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
23 March 2022
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
23 March 2022
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
23 March 2022
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
23 March 2022
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
22 March 2022
Israeli PM Arrives in Cairo to Meet Egyptian President Sisi
22 March 2022
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
Yemeni Army Warns of More Retaliation as Saudis Seize Fuel Tanker
22 March 2022
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
UK Moves Nuclear Missile Convoy Through Glasgow Carrying Up to Six Warheads
22 March 2022
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
Pakistani PM Vows not to Bow to Western Pressures in Ukraine Case
21 March 2022