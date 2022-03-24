0
Thursday 24 March 2022 - 10:50

Trump ‘Guilty’ of Felonies, Says Prosecutor Who Resigned

Mark Pomerantz, who led the New York investigation into Trump’s finances, resigned on February 23 along with Carey Dunne, the other lead prosecutor on the case.

Pomerantz’s letter said that he had quit over the decision by new Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg not to move ahead with prosecution of the Republican billionaire, AFP reported.

That decision, he wrote in the letter which the US daily published in full, was “contrary to the public interest.”

“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did,” Pomerantz wrote.

The investigation had probed whether Trump fraudulently overvalued multiple assets to secure loans and then undervalued them to minimize taxes.

It was launched by Bragg’s predecessor Cyrus Vance, with Bragg taking over the case when he took office in January.

When Dunne and Pomerantz resigned last month, Bragg’s spokesperson said that the investigation was “ongoing.”

The Times reported that he has told aides the case can move forward if new evidence emerges or a Trump insider decides to turn on the former president.

Republican Trump, 75, has not been charged and has repeatedly described the case as a political witch hunt by a Democratic prosecutor.

In July last year, the Trump Organization and its long-serving finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, were charged with 15 felony fraud and tax evasion charges.

They pleaded not guilty, and Weisselberg’s trial is due to begin in the middle of this year.

Trump has so far kept Americans guessing about whether he intends to seek the Republican presidential nomination again, but the host of legal probes threaten to complicate any bid for another run at the White House in 2024.
