0
Friday 25 March 2022 - 07:59

Syria Protests US Delegation’s “Unlawful” Visit NE Region

Story Code : 985513
Syria Protests US Delegation’s “Unlawful” Visit NE Region
The ministry said the illegal presence of the US delegates, headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Ethan Goldrich, as well as a senior Swedish diplomat on Syrian territory without coordination or prior approval from relative authorities is in contravention of the UN Charter, international law principles as well as UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions, and infringes upon the Damascus government’s authority.

The Syrian foreign ministry made the protest in two identical messages addressed to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the rotating President of the UN Security Council Lana Zaki Nusseibeh.

It roundly dismissed as “shameful” the allegations that the visits sought to alleviate the suffering of the local residents, emphasizing that such claims added to the long list of hypocritical methods employed by various US administrations.

“Syria voices its strong condemnation of such practices, reiterates its determination to establish full sovereignty over all its territories, liberate them from all forms of occupation, and exercise its right to defend the country and its citizens,” the Syrian foreign ministry said.

It called on the international community, the United Nations in particular, to condemn Western countries’ relations with militant groups wreaking havoc in Syria.

On Monday, Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations said Washington is adamantly pursuing a hostile approach and subversive policies against the Syrian government and people through its allied Takfiri terrorist groups, economic sanctions, and other repressive measures.

The Syrian people have vehemently withstood the bloody foreign-sponsored militancy and will not allow anyone to impose their conditions or will on their country, Bassam Sabbagh said.

He dismissed the latest remarks by US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stating that her statements are nothing but a repetition of what American officials have been uttering ever since the Syrian conflict broke out.

Sabbagh noted that Thomas-Greenfield’s expression of concern about the humanitarian situation in Syria flatly contradicts her country’s imposition of illegal sanctions on the Syrian people.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
25 March 2022
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
25 March 2022
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
25 March 2022
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
24 March 2022
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
24 March 2022
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
24 March 2022
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
24 March 2022
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
23 March 2022
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
23 March 2022
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
23 March 2022
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
23 March 2022
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
22 March 2022