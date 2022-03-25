Iran UN Envoy Hits Back at Israel for Comments on IRGC

Islam Times - Iran’s ambassador to the UN office in Geneva hit back at the representative of the Israeli regime for accusing the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps of destabilizing the region, saying the Zionist regime tends to create tensions at the expense of others.

“Zionism essentially relies on destabilizing its surroundings so as to survive and grow. This is what a renowned scholar (Pakistani economist, academic and social scientist Muhammad Shahid Alam) calls the Destabilizing Logic of Zionism,” Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh stated.He added that Israel “is inherently destabilizing, and the fact is evident throughout the short but tragic life of the regime. The factor that has guaranteed the survival of the regime is nothing other than continuation of tensions and troubles between the West and Muslim societies. This is an intrinsic and not accidental characteristic of the political philosophy of Zionism.”Baghaei Hamaneh was reacting to Wednesday’s statements by the Israeli regime's permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva Meirav Eilon Shahar in a Human Rights Council meeting, where she accused the IRGC of destabilizing the region by launching missile strikes on the secret bases of the Israeli spy agency Mossad in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.Baghaei Hamaneh also pointed to recent reports by international organizations and the Human Rights Council which have branded Israel as an apartheid and racist regime, Press TV reported.“The logic and ideology of Zionism is necessarily the creator and promoter of a bigoted and racist structure, which justifies itself by massacring innocent Palestinians, seizing their lands and destroying their homes,” the Iranian ambassador said.“It is because of such a destabilizing logic that Israel views Daesh as a useful partner in order to destabilize and insecure Muslim nations. Tension-making and chaos have become the hallmark of the Zionist regime, and terrorism and the pursuit of violence are the matters they are expert in,” Baghaei Hamaneh underscored.He highlighted that the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3379, adopted on November 10, 1975, determines that Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination. The latest remarks against the IRGC are not surprising as Israeli authorities are enraged by the force’s determination to exterminate Daesh, violent extremism and terrorism in the region, the Iranian envoy concluded.