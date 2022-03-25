NATO Establishes Four Additional Battlegroups in Europe

Islam Times - NATO creates four additional multinational battlegrounds in Europe in response to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, according to a statement circulated after an extraordinary NATO summit on Thursday.

"We are also establishing four additional multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. We are taking all measures and decisions to ensure the security and defence of all Allies across all domains and with a 360-degree approach," the statement said, TASS reported."Our measures remain preventive, proportionate, and non-escalatory," the document added.NATO held an extraordinary summit in Brussels on Thursday.Member countries of the NATO will substantially increase their defense spending, NATO said in a statement released on Thursday following a meeting in Brussels."The steps we are taking to ensure the security of our alliance and of the Euro-Atlantic area will require adequate resourcing," the statement read, adding "Allies are substantially increasing their defense expenditures."NATO member states have agreed to "further strengthen our individual and collective capacity to resist all forms of attack", according to the statement.The states will submit additional plans to increase defense spending at a NATO meeting in Madrid in June.The allies also stated they were resolute in their determination to "aid the government and the people of Ukraine".Member-states of the NATO will carry on with their ‘Open Door Policy’ regarding the alliance’s global expansion, according to the statement."We remain committed to the foundational principles underpinning European and global security, including that each nation has the right to choose its own security arrangements free from outside interference," the statement reads."We reaffirm our commitment to NATO’s Open Door Policy under Article 10 of the Washington Treaty," the statement continued."We will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and defend the security of our Allied populations and every inch of Allied territory. Our commitment to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty is iron-clad," it said.The statement also added that NATO member states are also "providing tailored support to partners affected by Russian threats and interference and will step up our assistance to help them resist Russian malign influence and strengthen their resilience, based on our partners’ requests and our long-standing partnership programs"."In April, Foreign Ministers will consider concrete proposals for enhancing our support to these partners," according to the statement.NATO will provide Ukraine with equipment to defend against biological, chemical and nuclear weapons and help with cybersecurity, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday following the alliance’s extraordinary summit in Brussels."Today, we agreed to do more, including cybersecurity assistance and equipment to help Ukraine protect against biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear threats," he continued, adding that "this could include detection, protection, and medical supplies, as well as training for decontamination and crisis management".Stoltenberg asserted that Russia is attempting to create a pretext for employing chemical weapons in Ukraine."We are concerned, partly because we see the rhetoric and we see that Russia is trying to create some kind of pretext accusing Ukraine, United States, NATO allies [of] preparing to use chemical and biological weapons," he said, adding, "We have seen before that this way of accusing others is actually a way to create a pretext for doing the same themselves.""And of course, accusations against Ukraine and NATO allies are absolutely false," Stoltenberg added.He said any use of chemical weapons in Ukraine will "totally change the nature of the conflict" and "have widespread consequences".Russia’s Defense Ministry delivered a slide presentation earlier that showed the US had spent more than $200 million on funding biolabs in Ukraine that were involved in a US military biological program and dealt, among other things, with plague and anthrax pathogens. The ministry announced Ukraine developed a network of more than 30 biolabs that worked in the interests of the Pentagon.On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed Russia had no intention of occupying the country, the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine. In response, the US, the EU, Britain and a number of other countries announced sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.Earlier, Stoltenberg had reiterated that the alliance will not send troops to Ukraine and nor impose a no-fly zone over the country, citing the risk of a “full-fledged war between NATO and Russia” as a reason for refusing Kiev’s multiple requests.Speaking to the press before the beginning of the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, Stoltenberg brought up the “many different types of support” Ukraine has received, including military support, training, combat equipment, and fuel.“And the combination of training and support from NATO Allied countries with the bravery and the courage of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is enabling the Ukrainians to really resist and actually fight back the invading Russian Army,” Stoltenberg said.However, he noted that NATO made it very clear from the beginning of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine that it would not send “NATO troops on the ground, or NATO planes in the air".“We do that because we have a responsibility to ensure that this conflict will not escalate beyond Ukraine. That will cause even more suffering, even more deaths, even more destruction,” Stoltenberg added.Declaring a no-fly zone means NATO would need to “massively attack Russian air defense systems in Russia, in Belarus and in Ukraine, and also be ready to shoot down Russian planes”, he stated.“And then the risk for a full-fledged war between NATO and Russia will be very high, and that will cause more deaths and more destruction,” he continued.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the bloc to provide “military assistance without restrictions”, in a video address to the leaders of NATO member states, saying that Russia is using its “entire arsenal” to fight his country and has “invested crazy money in death while the world invested in life".“It feels like we’re in a gray zone, between the West and Russia, defending our common values,” Zelensky noted, adding that the “scariest thing during a war” is “not to have clear answers to requests for help.”The Ukrainian president suggested that NATO could give Ukraine “1% of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks".“I don’t blame NATO. You shouldn’t. It’s not your rockets and bombs that are destroying our cities,” Zelensky said, adding that the alliance “can still prevent Ukrainians from dying from Russian strikes” by providing Ukraine with “all the weapons” it needs.He concluded his emotional speech by stating, “after such a war against Russia”, NATO should never tell Ukraine that its army “does not meet NATO standards”, apparently referring to the lack of clarity with regard to when Kiev would finally be able to join the bloc.Stoltenberg, describing the alliance’s red lines, stated the bloc “is always ready to defend, to protect and to react to any type of attack on a NATO Allied country".On Wednesday, Stoltenberg revealed that NATO leaders are prepared to approve at the summit a further increase in the number of troops stationed in Eastern Europe. These forces will remain there “as long as necessary".NATO’s Eastward expansion and the possibility of Ukraine becoming a member were among the reasons Russia launched the offensive in the neighboring country.Russia attacked Ukraine in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements and Russia’s recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to regularize the status of the regions within the Ukrainian state.Russia has demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked, denying claims it was planning to retake the Donbass republics by force.