US and Allies Aiming to Provide Anti-Ship Missiles to Kyiv

Islam Times - The United States and its allies are working on supporting Ukraine with anti-ship missiles, a senior US administration official revealed on Thursday.

"We have started consulting with allies on providing anti-ship missiles to Ukraine," the official said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels.The US official added, "There may be some technical challenges with making that happen but that is something that we are consulting with allies and starting to work on.""The mood overall has been sober, it's been resolute and it's been incredibly united," the official said of the atmosphere at the summit meeting.News of the anti-ship missiles comes as the US scrambles to send as much military equipment to Ukraine as it can as Russia’s special military operation in the country enters its second month.On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbas republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country.