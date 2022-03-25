France Opens Inquiry on Emirati Chief of Interpol

Islam Times - Following repeated warnings from human rights organizations about the crimes of Emirati head of International Police (Interpol), French judiciary launched an investigation of the case.

French anti-terror prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into torture and acts of barbarism allegedly committed by Emirati general Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi, according to judicial sources.The inquiry follows a legal complaint by an NGO that accused al-Raisi of being responsible in his role as high-ranking official at the United Arab Emirates interior ministry for the torture of an opposition figure, The Guardian reported.The GCHR, which holds al-Raisi responsible for inhumane treatment of Ahmed Mansoor, an opponent of the Emirati government, lodged its complaint in January with the anti-terror prosecutors unit whose brief includes handling crimes against humanity.