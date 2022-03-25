0
Friday 25 March 2022

France Opens Inquiry on Emirati Chief of Interpol

France Opens Inquiry on Emirati Chief of Interpol
French anti-terror prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into torture and acts of barbarism allegedly committed by Emirati general Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi, according to judicial sources.

The inquiry follows a legal complaint by an NGO that accused al-Raisi of being responsible in his role as high-ranking official at the United Arab Emirates interior ministry for the torture of an opposition figure, The Guardian reported.

The GCHR, which holds al-Raisi responsible for inhumane treatment of Ahmed Mansoor, an opponent of the Emirati government, lodged its complaint in January with the anti-terror prosecutors unit whose brief includes handling crimes against humanity.
