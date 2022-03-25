0
Friday 25 March 2022 - 11:18

China Finalizing Security Deal with Solomon Islands to Base Warships in the Pacific

Story Code : 985548
China Finalizing Security Deal with Solomon Islands to Base Warships in the Pacific
According to a copy of the draft security agreement circulating on social media on Thursday, it would allow China to base navy warships in the Pacific, less than 2,000km off Australia’s coast.

Karen Galokale, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services in Solomon Islands, told Reuters a cooperation agreement signed between Solomon Islands and China covered policing. She confirmed a wider agreement was being discussed.

“Any other arrangement on broad security would be just the same as the Australian agreement,” she said in a telephone interview, giving the first public confirmation of the broader security talks. “It will have to go to cabinet.”

The arrangements are also likely to worry the United States, which said in February it would open an embassy in Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands.

Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fueled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November.

Australia has historically provided security support to Solomon Islands and led a policing mission to restore order in the wake of riots, at the request of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.

Australia’s minister for home affairs, Karen Andrews, told reporters on Thursday the Pacific was Australia’s “back yard”, when asked about the possibility of the Chinese military operating in Solomon Islands.

“In relation to China, in relation to the Pacific region, that is our back yard, that is our neighborhood, and we are very concerned about any activity that is taking place in the Pacific islands,” she said.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
25 March 2022
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
25 March 2022
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
25 March 2022
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
24 March 2022
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
24 March 2022
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
24 March 2022
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
24 March 2022
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
23 March 2022
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
23 March 2022
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
23 March 2022
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
23 March 2022
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
22 March 2022