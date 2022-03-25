0
Friday 25 March 2022 - 11:21

‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says

‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
In a wide-ranging interview with Sputnik and RT, the former president assessed the actions of the West amid the Ukrainian conflict and revealed some details about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. 

He also discussed different views on it, including opinions of those who chose to leave Russia.

He explained that "the Americans are no longer the masters of planet Earth” and that the West is running a massive Russophobia campaign, according to RT. 

Medvedev has recently been known for his both tough and ironic statements when it comes to the behavior of the Western countries. Earlier, he said that anti-Russian sentiments, which have boomed since the launch of Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine, have apparently been hidden for the last 30 years behind “the hypocritical white-toothed smiles of politicians. 

He defended the campaign in Ukraine as necessary to repel the Western-promoted threats to the Russian national security. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation in neighboring Ukraine on February 24, a few days after he recognized as independent republics the two breakaway regions of Dontesk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. 
