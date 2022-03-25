Australia Blacklists 22 Russian Journalists, Mass Media Employees

Islam Times - A new package of sanctions against 22 Russian mass media representatives has come into effect, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in her statement released on Friday.

Persons under sanctions include "senior editors from organizations including Russia Today, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront," Payne said.In particular, the sanction list includes Editor-in-Chief of RT TV Channel Margarita Simonyan, director and TV presenter Tigran Keosayan, Rossiya-1 TV Channel journalist Olga Skabeeva and others.Western countries introduced sanctions on the Russian media outlets following the start of Ukraine invasion.The EU took off air RT (Russia Today) television broadcasting in five languages. Also the Sputnik news was blocked in the European Union.Canada and the US took the same steps against the Russian news agencies.Western social platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, announced sanctions on the Russian media in Europe.On March 1, Facebook changed its user policy, allowing posts and posters calling for violence against the Russians in the context of Ukraine war.The heavy campaign against the Russian media comes amid Western claims that they are promoting disinformation, an accusation Russia strongly rejects.Spokespeople of the Russian media argue that the blocking is aimed at "silencing the truth" and allowing one-sided anti-Russian media propaganda.