0
Friday 25 March 2022 - 11:52

German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’

Story Code : 985557
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
The former soldiers, identified as Arend-Adolf G. and Achim A., tried to form a mercenary force consisting of 100 to 150 militants drawn primarily from former members of German Special Forces.

The two were also pursuing financial interests in their attempts to form the force, expecting each member of the unit to receive a monthly payment of around $46,560.

According to prosecutors, the ex-soldiers planned to receive funding from Saudi Arabia, although the kingdom never responded to their requests.

The prosecutor's office said that the former soldiers had aimed to conquer and "pacify" areas controlled by the Ansarullah resistance movement with the intention “to force them and the Yemeni government to negotiate.”

"These ideas were also supported by messages from a fortune teller, which the accused understood as binding instructions," wrote the prosecutor's office.

The former soldiers were first arrested in October of last year. The two were charged with trying to form a terrorist group.

According to Der Spiegel, the two former soldiers worked for the German Asgaard security company, which has been accused of providing a Somali warlord with over 100 German ex-soldiers.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
‘The Unipolar World Has Come to an End,’ Ex-Pres. Medvedev Says
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
German Soldiers Wanted To Fight In Yemen’s War ‘Because Of Fortune Teller’
25 March 2022
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
‘Everyone Knows’ Who Is Most To Blame for Ukraine War: China
25 March 2022
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
British PM Suggests Targeting Russia’s Gold Reserves
25 March 2022
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
AEOI Chief: Iran Sent “Clear Message” to “Israel” by Foiling Sabotage at Fordow
24 March 2022
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
More Arms to Ukraine: Germany to Send 2000 Anti-Tank Weapons, UK to Supply 6000 Missiles
24 March 2022
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
West Ban on Russian Oil, Gas Would Hammer Global Markets: Moscow
24 March 2022
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
Taliban Closes Afghan Girls’ Schools Hours After Reopening
24 March 2022
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
Macron Holds Talks with Putin, Zelenskyy to Discuss Terms of Ceasefire
23 March 2022
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
Spokesperson: Presence of Israeli Operatives in Kurdistan Region Will Drag Iraq into War
23 March 2022
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
Bennett, Sisi, bin Zayed Discuss Regional Cooperation against Iran
23 March 2022
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
UAE’s MBZ Refused to Meet US Top Commander Amid Growing Distrust
23 March 2022
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
IOF Arrested 850 Palestinian Children Past Year, 15 Incarcerated at Home
22 March 2022