Friday 25 March 2022 - 22:03

Amir Abdollahian Voices Iran’s Readiness for Cooperation to Meet Lebanon’s Energy Needs

Story Code : 985653
Amir Abdollahian Voices Iran’s Readiness for Cooperation to Meet Lebanon’s Energy Needs
In a meeting in Beirut on Thursday with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the top Iranian diplomat said an eventual agreement in the Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA has to entail the maximum removal of sanctions against Tehran and allow the region to enjoy its benefits.

Amir Abdollahian discussed with Mikati various regional and international issues.

The Iranian diplomat reiterated that Iran is ready for cooperation to meet Lebanon’s energy needs, especially in the fields of electricity and gas, adding that Iran is interested in expanding ties with Lebanon.

On the Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA, he said Iran underlines the achievement of its inalienable rights and will not allow any violation of its red lines, that is, its determination to not back down on the interests and rights of the Iranian people, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

“We are optimistic about the outcome of the talks and are at the same time serious. Iran believes that a deal must be such that it will remove most of the US sanctions. Iran wants the deal to also be such that it will be beneficial to all the region,” Amir Abdollahian stated.

For his part, the Lebanese prime minister expressed hope that the Vienna talks would be fruitful, saying the success in the negotiations will have positive implications for the region and Lebanon.

Mikati also welcomed negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and said Lebanon will benefit from the settlement of disputes between Tehran and Riyadh.

He finally praised Iran’s diplomacy aimed at reducing tension and clearing up misunderstandings.
