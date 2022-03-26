0
Saturday 26 March 2022 - 00:24

Europe Borrows Anti-Russia Tactics from Nazi Germany: Lavrov

Story Code : 985657
“They have declared a true hybrid war, a total war against us,” he said on Friday, denouncing Europe’s historic sanctions against Russia.

The Western sanctions machine has been working at full throttle against Russia since President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in an effort to “de-militarize” and “de-Nazify” the neighboring country.

Lavrov said European officials were making no secret of their goals: to “destroy, break, annihilate and suffocate the economy and Russia as a whole.”

The Russian FM said the term “total war” has been borrowed from Adolf Hitler’s playbook. It is now used by many European politicians “when they say what they want to do with Russia,” he added.

He echoed Putin’s remarks in denunciation of the West’s economic “blitzkrieg.”
