Sayyed Houthi: Saudi and UAE Implementing Aggression Scheme Devised by US, UK & ‘Israel’

Islam Times - Head of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi, stressed that Saudi and UAE are implementing an aggression scheme as devised by US, UK and ‘Israel’.

Sayyed Houthi highlighted the barbaric air raids carried out by the enemy jets, adding that the attacks target the civilians and infrastructure across Yemen.Sayyed Houthi noted that the moral supportive stance was taken exclusively by the axis of resistance and the Umma’s liberals, amid the deafening silence of the international community.Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.