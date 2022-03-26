Ballistic Missiles, Drones Strike Aramco, Vital Targets in Saudi: Yemeni Military Spox

Islam Times - The spokesman of the Yemeni army and popular committees announced on Friday that a large number of drones managed to strike Aramco facilities in Jizan and Najran.

General Sarea added that a huge number of ballistic missiles were fired at vital targets in Jizan, Dhahran, Abha and Khamis Msheit.General Sarea confirmed that the Yemeni operations against the Saudi targets will be expanded as long as the Saudi-led aggression and blockade on Yemen continue.Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.