Russia: Ukraine's Air Force, Air Defenses Almost Completely Destroyed

Islam Times - Ukraine's air and air defence forces have been almost completely destroyed, and the country's navy has effectively ceased to exist, Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate chief Sergei Rudskoy announced on Friday.

The campaign to demilitarize Ukraine is taking place via precision strikes against military infrastructure facilities, areas of deployment of formations of troops, as well as airfields, command posts, arsenals and depots containing weapons and equipment, plus battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces, Rudskoy said, RIA Novosti reported."At present, the Ukrainian Air Force and the system of air defences have been almost completely destroyed. The country's naval forces have ceased to exist," the officer added.Rudskoy warned that Russia would "not leave unattended" any attempts to supply Kiev with new aircraft and air defence system, and warned NATO against the implementation of a no-fly zone."Individual member states of the North Atlantic Alliance are proposing the closure of the airspace over Ukraine. I draw your attention to the fact that the armed forces of the Russian Federation will immediately respond to such attempts in an appropriate manner," Rudskoy stated.Rudskoy reported that Russia has suffered 1,351 military personnel killed and 3,825 injured since the operation in Ukraine began on February 24.Ukraine's Armed Forces have suffered losses amounting to 30,000 people, including 14,000 killed and 16,000 injured, according to the Main Operations Directorate chief. These losses have affected all 24 groupings of the ground units that existed before the operation began, Rudskoy noted.The grouping of Ukrainian forces which fought in the Donbass against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Militias has suffered losses amounting to more than 7,000 troops, more than a quarter of its total strength, Rudskoy added.The Russian military has prevented the replenishment of these forces, taking control of railway junctions and key roads. The supply of missiles and ammunition, fuel and food to these units has been almost completely stopped, he said, with remaining stockpiles of weapons and fuel in the relevant areas being destroyed in strikes.The Ukrainian military no longer has organized reserve forces available, and losses are now being compensated by territorial defence troops who do not have the necessary training, which increases the risk of higher casualties, the officer stated.Rudskoy recalled that Ukraine's Armed Forces and National Guard formations consisted of 260,200 servicemen before the Russian operation began.The Main Operations Directorate chief also reported that 113 trophy tanks and other armoured vehicles, as well as 138 Javelin and 67 NLAW anti-tank missile systems have been transfered to the Donetsk and Lugansk militias by Russian forces.Rudskoy said a total of 6,595 foreign mercenaries and terrorists from 62 countries have been concentrated on Ukrainian territory to date."Today, the number of foreign mercenaries is decreasing. This was facilitated by high-precision strikes against bases and camps where they were being trained. Just at Starychi and the Yaroviv base on March 13, over 200 were killed and over 400 were injured," he added.The officer warned that the rules of warfare do not apply to mercenaries, and that they would be destroyed without mercy.Commenting on the situation in Mariupol, the Southeastern Ukrainian coastal city which has seen heavy fighting in recent weeks, Rudskoy said that over 7,000 Ukrainian militants, among them Azov, Aidar and Right Sector neo-Nazi units, are concentrated in the area, taking cover behind civilians and using them as human shields."Fighters from teh Azov Regiment are driving women and children out of basements, threatening them with weapons, and directing them toward advancing DPR units in order to impede their advance. This has become common practice for them," he added.